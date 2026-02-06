default-cbs-image
Williams (lower leg) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Williams is likely to return from a two-game absence due to a right lower leg contusion. Over his last five outings, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 16.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per tilt.

