Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Probable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (lower leg) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Williams is likely to return from a two-game absence due to a right lower leg contusion. Over his last five outings, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 16.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per tilt.
