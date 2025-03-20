Williams (back) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Detroit.
Williams missed Wednesday's loss to the Pacers due to left hamstring tightness, though he is expected to suit up Friday while he deals with lower back tightness. The two-way point guard has received an increased role of late due to injuries, and over his last five appearances (two starts), he has averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 28.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Reaches double figures in start•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Back in starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Expected to play Sunday•