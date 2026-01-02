Williams closed Thursday's 123-108 loss to Philadelphia with 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 24 minutes.

With Kyrie Irving (knee) lacking a return timetable and D'Angelo Russell falling out of head coach Jason Kidd's favor, Williams is carving out a solid role for himself in 2025-26. Over his last 10 games, the guard is averaging 13.7 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per contest while shooting 50.5 percent from the field.