Williams (lower leg) totaled 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Saturday's 138-125 loss to the Spurs.

Williams was cleared to return Saturday following a two-game absence due to a right lower leg contusion. He came out firing with nine points in the first quarter and finished as the Mavericks' second-leading scorer behind Klay Thompson (19 points). Williams has scored at least 15 points in eight of his last 10 outings (two starts), and he has averaged 16.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 21.7 minutes per game over that span.