Williams produced 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Lakers.

Getting his first start since Jan. 17 with Cooper Flagg (foot) in street clothes, Williams posted his highest assist total since Dec. 5 while scoring in double digits for the seventh time in the last eight games. Over that span, the fourth-year guard is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 boards and 0.8 threes in 21.9 minutes.