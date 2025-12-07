Williams produced 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, two steals and one rebound across 23 minutes during Saturday's 122-109 win over the Rockets.

After scoring in single digits in three straight games, during which he shot just 33.3 percent from the field, Williams bounced back Saturday. The 26-year-old point guard finished as Dallas' second-leading scorer, leading the bench in points, assists and steals. He has come off the bench in six consecutive contests, averaging 10.5 points, 4.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 20.7 minutes per game over that stretch.