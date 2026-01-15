Williams chipped in 20 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-12 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Williams reached 20 points for the fifth time this campaign, as he was able to step up in the absence of Cooper Flagg (ankle) who left this game after 15 minutes. Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.7 minutes over his last five games, and he'll be a solid streaming option against Utah on Thursday if the Mavericks are shorthanded once again.