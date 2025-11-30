default-cbs-image
Williams is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to a left adductor strain.

Williams dealt with a back issue over the last week, but he is now in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest due to an adductor injury. If he is unable to go, Jaden Hardy and D'Angelo Russell could see extra time at point guard.

