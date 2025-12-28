Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Questionable against Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Williams could miss a second straight game due to a left calf injury. If he is unable to go, Ryan Nembhard figures see an expanded role.
