Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Williams is in jeopardy of missing his second outing over the club's last three due to left hamstring tightness. The two-way combo guard has received an increased role due to a litany of injuries, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 16.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 26.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Score team-high 19 points•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available vs. San Antonio•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Questionable to face San Antonio•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Iffy for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Leaves early with hamstring injury•