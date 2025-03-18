Williams is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to left hamstring tightness.
The depleted Mavericks backcourt could be even more shorthanded Wednesday. If Williams is unable to suit up, Dallas would likely be left with Spencer Dinwiddie as their lone traditional point guard against Indiana.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Reaches double figures in start•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Back in starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Team-high 25 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Cleared to play Friday•