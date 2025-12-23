Williams is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a right ankle sprain, Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams came back out of the locker room after being evaluated and tested his ankle on the elliptical bike, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News, and he was then spotted walking back into the locker room. D'Angelo Russell could pick up a few extra minutes down the stretch if Williams is unable to return.