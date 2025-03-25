Williams (back) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
After a 15-point performance in Monday's win against the Nets, Williams could miss Tuesday's game in New York due to a back issue. If he gets ruled out for the matchup with the Knicks, the next opportunity for him to get back on the floor for the Mavericks will be Thursday against the Magic.
