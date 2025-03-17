Williams ended with 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to the 76ers.
Williams got his second start of the season Sunday due to injuries throughout the Dallas roster, reaching the double-digit mark and finishing as one of six Mavericks in double figures. In both of his starts, Williams has reached double figures while averaging 12 points over those two contests.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Back in starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Team-high 25 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Questionable for Friday•