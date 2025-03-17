Williams ended with 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to the 76ers.

Williams got his second start of the season Sunday due to injuries throughout the Dallas roster, reaching the double-digit mark and finishing as one of six Mavericks in double figures. In both of his starts, Williams has reached double figures while averaging 12 points over those two contests.