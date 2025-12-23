Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Returns for fourth quarter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (ankle) started the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Pelicans, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Williams went to the locker room during the third quarter with a right ankle sprain, but he's been cleared to return for the final quarter of play. He should be a full go down the stretch.
