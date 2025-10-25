Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Williams will miss Sunday's contest due to personal reasons, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder. With the 25-year-old point guard sidelined, D'Angelo Russell and Ryan Nembhard are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
