Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Ruled out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is out for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to an illness.
Williams exited Thursday's loss to the Jazz early, and he's still not feeling well enough to play Saturday. His absence should vacate some playing time for Ryan Nembhard in the Dallas backcourt, and it's also possible D'Angelo Russell will rejoin the rotation for depth.
