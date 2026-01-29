Williams provided 17 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 118-105 loss to Minnesota.

Williams briefly exited Wednesday's game with a right foot issue, and while he was able to return and play through it, it wouldn't be shocking to see Williams pop up on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup with Charlotte. If he needs to sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set, Williams' minutes would likely be divvied up amongst Jaden Hardy and Ryan Nembhard.