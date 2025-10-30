Williams put up 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two turnovers in 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 107-105 win over the Pacers.

Over the final 15 games of the 2024-25 season, Williams compiled averages of 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 triples and 1.3 steals per contest, so he's shown he's capable of providing solid value when given the minutes. He may have Wally Pipped Jaden Hardy on the depth chart with his performance Wednesday night, as Hardy logged just eight minutes in the win. It'll be interesting to see what the minutes distribution between these two looks like Saturday in Detroit.