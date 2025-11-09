Williams registered 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and five steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 victory over Washington.

Williams led the bench in shot attempts from the field, resulting in a third straight game scoring in double figures. The Arizona product did more than his part on the opposite end of the court, collecting a season high in steals. Williams has been strong off the bench after a slow start to the season, now averaging 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals in his last six matchups.