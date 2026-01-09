Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Set to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (heel) has been cleared to play Thursday against Utah.
Williams was upgraded to probable earlier in the day, so the fact that he's since been cleared is no big surprise. He's been excellent off the bench recently, averaging 19.0 points while knocking down 58.1 percent of his attempts from the field over his last five matchups.
