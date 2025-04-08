The Mavericks plan to convert Williams to a standard two-year NBA contract later this week, Shams Charania of ESPNreports.

Dallas is gearing up for a potential spot in the Play-In Tournament and addressed their backcourt depth Tuesday, committing to Williams with a two-year deal. The 25-year-old guard has played in 32 games for the Mavericks this season, averaging 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep.