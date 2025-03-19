Williams (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Since he initially injured his left hamstring in a March 9 loss to the Suns, Williams had appeared in three of the Mavericks' ensuing four contests, averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.7 minutes per game. However, Williams may have aggravated the injury during Sunday's loss to the 76ers, as he won't be available for a standalone game versus the Pacers three days later. Spencer Dinwiddie will likely have to take on heavy minutes at point guard Wednesday while Williams is sidelined. A two-way player, Williams will be eligible to be active for just five more games for the rest of the season.