Williams notched 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 101-92 victory over the Magic.

Williams posted his third consecutive game with double-digit points during an efficient outing Thursday. Additionally, the 25-year-old recorded team-high marks in assists and swipes. The two-way guard has received an increased role due to Kyrie Irving (knee) and Dante Exum (hand) being sidelined. Williams is averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 27.0 minutes per game over 10 outings (two starts) in March.