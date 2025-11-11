Williams will start in Monday's game against the Bucks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

The 25-year-old point guard will get the starting nod for the first time this season, pushing D'Angelo Russell to the second unit. Over his last five appearances, Williams has averaged 9.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals in 18.4 minutes per contest.