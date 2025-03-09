Williams will start in Sunday's game against the Suns, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The two-way guard will supplant Dante Exum in the starting five. Williams is coming off a career-high 31-point performance during Friday's loss to the Grizzlies, and he has averaged 14.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 24.0 minutes per game in his last five NBA outings.