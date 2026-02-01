Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Suffers leg contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams suffered a right lower leg contusion Saturday against the Rockets and will not return, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Williams banged knees with Reed Sheppard and was hobbling pretty good. He was having a productive game prior to leaving, finishing with 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one turnover across nine minutes. Ryan Nembhard could pick up some minutes as a result.
