Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Unlikely to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (illness) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets.
Williams is likely to miss his second consecutive contest due to an illness. If the 26-year-old point guard is ultimately ruled out, Ryan Nembhard, D'Angelo Russell and Jaden Hardy are candidates for increased playing time.
