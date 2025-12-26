Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Unlikely to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Kings due to a left calf contusion.
Williams is likely to miss at least one game with the injury. The guard's absence would help Ryan Nembhard's streaming appeal, and D'Angelo Russell could also rejoin the Dallas rotation Saturday.
