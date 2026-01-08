Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to a right heel contusion.
After originally being considered questionable, Williams is now in line to suit up Thursday. He's on a bit of a heater lately, with Williams averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.0 minutes per game over his last five outings while shooting 58.1 percent from the field.
