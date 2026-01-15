Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams has been upgraded to probable ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the Nuggets.
It appears Williams will be returning from a two-game absence Wednesday evening, which could result in Jaden Hardy falling out of the rotation again. Check back for official confirmation on Williams' status closer to tipoff.
