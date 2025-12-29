Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is probable for Monday's game against Portland due to a left calf contusion.
After originally being tabbed as questionable, Williams is now likely to play Monday. Over his last five outings, the guard has averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game.
