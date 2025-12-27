default-cbs-image
Williams (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Williams was initially listed as doubtful but has since been upgraded to questionable, which is a positive sign ahead of Saturday's tipoff at 5:00 p.m. ET. If the 26-year-old point guard is ultimately ruled out, Ryan Nembhard will likely see a bump in minutes, while D'Angelo Russell and Jaden Hardy are candidates to enter the rotation.

