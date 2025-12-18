Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Will play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (Achilles) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Pistons, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Williams will be available following a brief absence while dealing with a right Achilles injury. He's been held in check of late, scoring in single digits in four of his last five appearances, all off the bench.
