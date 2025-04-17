Williams (oblique) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Williams missed five of the last seven regular-season games due to an oblique issue. However, he'll be ready for the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard averaged 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting a career-high 52.1 percent from the floor and 40 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 campaign.