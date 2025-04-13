Now Playing

Williams will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams will make his third start of the season on Sunday. As a starter, the Arizona product has averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, shooting 44.4 percent from the field.

