Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Won't go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Williams will miss his third game of the season after picking up a right Achilles injury. Expect Ryan Nembhard and Jaden Hardy to see more opportunities in the backcourt with D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Kyrie Irving (knee) also sidelined.
