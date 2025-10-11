Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Williams has been nursing a hamstring injury in recent days, but he's not yet ready to return to the court. His next chance to play before the start of the regular season will come Monday against the Jazz in another pre-season contest.
