Williams (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Williams has scored in double digits in his last six starts, so losing him represents a massive blow for a depleted Mavericks roster. This means Spencer Dinwiddie will be the only natural point guard available, and they won't have a lot of options available when it comes to backcourt depth.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Reaches double figures in start•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Back in starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Available Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Team-high 25 points off bench•