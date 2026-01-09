Williams has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Jazz due to illness. He totaled two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in nine minutes before departing.

Williams was also dealing with a bruised heel leading up to Thursday's game, but it's an illness that will end his night early. Jaden Hardy and D'Angelo Russell could see more opportunities in the second half with Williams sidelined.