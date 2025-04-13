Williams has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left oblique strain.
Williams suffered the injury in the first quarter, and after being evaluated by trainers it was determined that the issue was severe enough for him to not return for the second half. It's unclear whether his oblique strain will prevent him from being available in the Mavericks' Play-In Game against the Kings on Wednesday. Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie will see increased minutes in the second half due to Williams' absence.
