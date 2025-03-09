Williams has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Suns due to left hamstring tightness.

Williams was on the floor for the final seconds of the third quarter. He was subbed out for the start of the fourth frame and will not return to Sunday's contest, finishing with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 24 minutes. The short-handed Mavericks will turn to Caleb Martin and Spencer Dinwiddie off the bench for the fourth quarter due to Williams' injury.