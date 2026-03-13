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Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Available to play
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1 min read
Martin (finger) is available for Friday's game versus the Cavs.
Martin could see a bump in minutes Friday night with PJ Washington (ankle) unavailable. Martin is averaging 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season.
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