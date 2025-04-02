Martin (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Martin has been dealing with a lingering right hip strain, but he'll suit up for a fourth consecutive game, although he's not expected to play a significant role in the rotation. The 29-year-old forward has averaged 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 14.7 minutes per game in his last three appearances.
