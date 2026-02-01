Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
This is an expected move with Naji Marshall returning from a maintenance day. Martin fared well in a spot start Thursday against the Hornets with six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes.
