Martin (hip) is available for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

A right hip strain won't stop Martin from suiting up Monday, and he should be able to take on his usual role off the bench. The veteran swingman has averaged 4.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.6 steals in 17.1 minutes over seven contests since landing in Dallas.