Head coach Dusty May said Martin (ankle) is day-to-day, leaving his status for Monday's game against the Celtics up in the air, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin has started the last 11 games for Dallas, but he left Friday's win over the Suns early due to a sprained left ankle. The Mavericks will provide more information on Monday's injury report, although Martin should be considered questionable to suit up. If he's forced to sit out, Max Christie and Walter Clayton Jr. are the likely candidates to see an uptick in opportunities.