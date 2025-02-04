The Mavericks acquired Martin (hip) from the 76ers on Tuesday in exchange for guard Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Though Martin signed a three-year deal with Philadelphia this summer, he had gotten off to a lackluster start to his tenure with the 76ers, averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.1 steals across 30.4 minutes per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field through 31 appearances. He had missed the 76ers' last 12 games with a right hip sprain, but he practiced fully Monday and had been listed as questionable heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks. He'll ultimately move across to the other locker room in Dallas, but it's not clear if he'll be called upon to play right away for his new team. Once Martin is deemed ready to make his Dallas debut, he could be headed for a bench role, as Anthony Davis (calf) and PJ Washington (personal) are projected to serve as the team's top two forwards when available.