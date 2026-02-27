Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (back) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
The Mavericks are downgrading Martin from questionable to doubtful for the second half of their back-to-back. With Dallas ravaged by injuries Friday, Khris Middleton, Brandon Williams and Max Christie are all lined up for significant playing time.
