Martin closed with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.

Making his fifth straight start, Martin set new season highs in scoring and made three-pointers. The veteran forward has provided double-digit points in three of the last six games, averaging 8.7 points, 3.5 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.0 threes and 0.8 blocks in 23.5 minutes over that stretch.